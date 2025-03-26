Coffee processing factory to be built in Almaty region

26 Mar. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Around $10 mln will be invested in a coffee processing factory in Kazakhstan.

A coffee processing factory will be built in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan. A division of the Singaporean Food Empire Holdings will invest nearly $10 mln in the project.

The latest equipment will be bought for the factory. The production is intended to set a high bar for technological standards in the region.

The industrial facility will operate on the territory of the free economic zone. The coffee beans processed at the factory are planned to be supplied to the countries of the South Caucasus and the republics of Central Asia.