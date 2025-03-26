Rosgranstroy reports on major repairs of road on Russia-Kazakhstan border

26 Mar. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: FGKU Rosgranstroy

On April 1, Rosgranstroy will begin major repairs at the checkpoint on the border of Russia and Kazakhstan in the Orenburg Oblast. The works will last six months, the checkpoint will not be closed during this time.

Rosgranstroy will begin major repairs of the asphalt concrete pavement at the Svetly checkpoint on the border of Russia and Kazakhstan in the Orenburg Oblast on April 1, the agency reported on its Telegram channel.

"As part of the activities to improve the condition of the infrastructure and create favorable conditions for citizens and carriers, Rosgranstroy has organized work on major repairs of the asphalt concrete pavement at the Svetly automobile checkpoint,”

- Rosgranstroy informed.