Eid al-Fitr 2025: Ingushetia gets two days off for holiday

26 Mar. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Ingushetia announced two days off after the holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which Muslims celebrate on March 30 in 2025, the head of the republic, Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov, informed.

“I signed a decree on non-working days, March 31 and April 1, in connection with the celebration of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr,”

– the head of the region said.