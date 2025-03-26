Over 4,000 Tbilisi residents left without gas

26 Mar. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Thousands of residents of central Tbilisi were left without gas. The cause of the accident is damage to the gas pipeline, which occurred during repair work. Gas specialists are already repairing the pipe.

Gas supply was cut off due to an accident, Tbilisi Energy reports.

The company specified that the emergency affected residents of Didi Digomi, a district located in the center of the Georgian capital. Nearly 4,100 people were left without gas, because company workers accidentally damaged the gas pipeline during repairs.

The integrity of the pipe is already being restored. According to preliminary plans, gas supply will be restored tomorrow.