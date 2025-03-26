Mirzoyan goes to Kazakhstan

26 Mar. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Armenian MFA

Tomorrow, the head of the Armenian MFA will arrive in Kazakhstan. As part of the trip, he will hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart.

On Thursday, March 27, the head of the Armenian MFA will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. This was announced by Ani Badalyan, press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

She noted that during the visit, Ararat Mirzoyan will hold a series of high-level meetings. In particular, he will meet with his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtileu.

There are no other details on Mirzoyan's upcoming trip to the Central Asian republic.