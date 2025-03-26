UEFA considers returning of Russia back into football

26 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the media reports, UEFA is taking steps to return Russia back into football. In doing so, the association will be guided by the IOC and the Ice Hockey Federation.

A roadmap for the return of Russian clubs and teams to the international arena is being developed by UEFA, The Independent writes.

According to the report, there are high-ranking officials in the football association who advocate lifting restrictions on Russian football.

At the same time, some officials say that Russia should not have been suspended at all. Internal pressure is growing in UEFA on this issue.