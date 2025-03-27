Armenian PM briefs on conversation with U.S. Secretary of State

27 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed the topics discussed during a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on March 25.

According to him, the sides discussed the Armenia-U.S. strategic partnership, as well as issues related to the regional agenda.

The issue of signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia was discussed among other things. The parties agreed that the peace treaty should be signed and ratified as soon as possible.

The PM noted that he discussed strengthening bilateral relations with Rubio.