Azerbaijan exploring "green" hydrogen production potential

27 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

SOCAR Green, the green energy subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, has launched evaluations to explore green hydrogen production potential, the company said.

"To assess its feasibility, we have launched comprehensive studies and evaluations, which align with Azerbaijan's broader goals of diversifying its energy portfolio and reducing dependence on fossil fuels," SOCAR Green said.

The company is considering various solutions, including the export of green hydrogen, integration with green ammonia and fertilizer production, and its use in energy storage, Trend reported.

"In this effort, we are collaborating with various international partners in this respect," SOCAR Green said.

Low Carbon Hydrogen Economy Market Study prepared by the Advisian consulting company with the support of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development says that Azerbaijan is well-positioned to develop a low-carbon hydrogen economy taken into account the huge renewable energy potential onshore and offshore.