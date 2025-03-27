Turkmen leaders congratulate Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan

27 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Turkmen leader expressed confidence that this holiday will continue to contribute to the strengthening of friendship, mutual support and the unity of the Muslim Ummah.

He wished Ilham Aliyev robust health and happiness, and the people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and welfare.

Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan.