Russia to attend Boao Forum for Asia in China

27 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will visit China on March 27-28, leading the country’s delegation to the Boao Forum for Asia, his secretariat said.

"Alexey Overchuk will lead Russia’s delegation to the Boao Forum for Asia, which is underway in China," the statement reads.

The deputy PM is expected to address the forum’s session dubbed Creating an Environment for Peaceful Development and Maintaining Common Economic Security, and hold a number of meetings with the leadership of China and other countries taking part in the event, TASS reported.