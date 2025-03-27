Russia’s new ambassador to U.S. arrives in Washington

27 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s new Ambassador to the U.S. Alexander Darchiev has arrived in Washington at night.

Upon arrival in Washington the new envoy said that Russia and the United States have opened "a window of opportunity" for improving bilateral relations but they need to speed up this work.

"It’s encouraging that I arrived in the U.S. as Russia’s ambassador in a situation where a certain window of opportunity has opened for our bilateral relations," Alexander Darchiev said.

According to him, the two pleaders have set the task of restoring intergovernmental ties, which were actually severed by previous U.S. President Joe Biden’s team, and normalize the operation of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the U.S. The relevant work is underway in all areas, and both parties are focused on achieving results, the envoy noted.

He listed the issues: easing visa procedures and travel rules, the return of Russia’s six confiscated properties and the restoration of direct flights, which were suspended by Washington.