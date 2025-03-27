Russia demands Armenia to choose between EAEU and EU

27 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia will have to choose between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

The official noted that he had reviewed the text of the recently adopted Armenian legislation, describing it as "filled with broad, well-intentioned declarations" but lacking substantive detail.

"This is Armenia’s internal matter. We actually recognize that both the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the EU share similar policy agendas. Therefore, Armenia will inevitably have to make a definitive choice," Overchuk said.

At the same time, he pointed out that Armenia remains an active participant in the EAEU and continues "to make a significant contribution to Eurasian integration".

Yesterday, the Armenian parliament approved in the second and final reading a draft law initiating the country’s EU accession process.