Erdogan announces launch of new transport corridors

27 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the launch of new transport and logistics corridors aimed at enhancing trade and development between Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Speaking at the presentation of Türkiye’s Industrial and Technological Development Strategy 2030, Erdogan said among the main highways is a path winding through Iraq’s Basra and another that sails across the Caspian Sea to Zangezur.

He emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to sharing its industrial expertise with Turkic states, the Middle East and Africa.

According to the Turkish leader, Ankara is developing national growth models aligned with global economic trends, aiming to establish an industrial ecosystem capable of producing competitive, high-value products.