27 Mar. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Arrangements are currently being made for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared," Lavrov said.

Russia's top diplomat noted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his first foreign visit to Russia upon his re-election last year.