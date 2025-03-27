Maria Zakharova: Armenia doesn't inform Russia about termination of contacts on unblocking communications

27 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow has not been officially informed about Yerevan's participation in the Russia-Azerbaijan-Armenia trilateral working group on unblocking communications, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, answering the Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent's question.

Yesterday, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said Yerevan has no intention of returning to the work of the trilateral commission at the level of vice prime ministers aimed at unblocking regional transport communications.

The spokesperson reminded that the responsibility for addressing the issue of unblocking transport communications in the South Caucasus has been assigned to the deputy prime ministers overseeing this matter.

"In Armenia, this issue is handled not by the state official you mentioned, but by another one. Therefore, perhaps you should inquire with Yerevan to see if they have swapped roles in implementing this agenda. If not, then it might be more appropriate to address the person responsible for this matter. You know, I don't even want to comment on the statement of a specific individual, as we consider it outside their area of responsibility - not from our own assessment, but based on the evaluation and directives of the Armenian leadership," Maria Zakharova said.

The spokesperson further explained that a special trilateral working group had been created to address the unblocking of transport and economic links in the South Caucasus, in accordance with high-level trilateral agreements.

According to her, a great deal of work has been done within this framework to agree on both the legal foundations and the technical parameters for establishing transport routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on the principles of reciprocity and sovereignty.