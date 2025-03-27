Ilham Aliyev: residents to return to Aghdam's Kengerli and Khidirli villages this year

27 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Agdam residents will be able to return to two more settlements this year, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents who have moved into new apartments in the village of Sarijali, the Aghdam region.

The head of state stressed that Sarijali is the 13th settlement where former IDPs have returned. He noted that such conditions will be created for all IDPs in the future.

"The first settlement of Aghdam district is now available to former IDPs after the occupation," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that natives of Aghdam will also return to other villages in 2025, including to Kangarli and Khidirli. According to him, construction work is underway in other villages as well.

"Of course, the city of Aghdam is being rebuilt from scratch and will turn into one of the most beautiful cities of our country,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani leader recalled that in the post-occupation period, many important infrastructure facilities have been put into operation, first of all, roads. The Aghdam-Barda road has been rebuilt, the Aghdam-Khankendi road is undergoing reconstruction, which will be a four-lane road.