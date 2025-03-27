Bathyscaphe sinks in Hurghada, Egypt, killing Russian tourists

27 Mar. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday morning, a tourist bathyscaphe with Russians sank in the Red Sea, not far from the coast of Hurghada, killing people. The details were provided by the Russian Consulate General in this city.

The vessel, which was on a scheduled excursion, sank one kilometer from the shore, at about 10 a.m. local time (11 a.m. Moscow time).

At the time of the accident, 45 Russian tourists, including both adults and children, were on board.

Consul General Viktor Voropayev reported that most of the tourists were rescued, and now their lives are no longer in danger. The accident claimed the lives of four people.