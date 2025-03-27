Ministry of Transport assess North-South Corridor carrying capacity

27 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

As the North-South International Transport Corridor develops, its carrying capacity will increase to 20 million tons per year, Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said during a government session in the Federation Council.

He mentioned the North-South International Transport Corridor singinificance while speaking about the great importance of developing the railway backbone network. According to the minister, the corridor is a key focus of attention.

Starovoit explained that the Russian side would synchronize its work within the corridor with its Iranian and Azerbaijani colleagues.

"The carrying capacity by 2030 will be 20 million tons",

Roman Starovoit stated.

The Russian Minister of Transport further explained that the development of the North-South ITC project is being carried out largely with funds from Russian Railways, and emphasized the need for reliable funding to support related activities.

Let us remind you that the North-South ITC is expected to reduce the sea route from India to Europe by more than half.