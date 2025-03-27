Drones to monitor forests in Karachay-Cherkessia

27 Mar. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Six Russian-made UAVs will monitor the situation in the forested areas of Karachay-Cherkessia. They were delivered to the republic under the national project, the press service of the regional administration reported.

"The equipment is designed to monitor fire safety, assess forest conditions and control the work of forest users. Using UAVs for forest patrols will allow us to look into the most remote and hard-to-reach areas of the forest fund",

the press service of the head of Karachay-Cherkessia reported.

The forest fire protection and forestry departments of the republic will receive the first batch of UAVs. Employees of the departments have been trained to work with the new equipment.