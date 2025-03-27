Bill on ratification of Russia-Iran Partnership Treaty sent to State Duma Сommittee

27 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The bill submitted to the State Duma for the ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty betweeen Russia and Iran has already been sent to the relevant committee, the press service of the lower house of the Russian parliament reported.

The report specifies that the bill was sent to the State Duma Committee on International Affairs by State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

The State Duma Chairman emphasized that the Russian-Iranian agreement is a comprehensive document that covers a wide range of areas of cooperation, including industry and agriculture, energy and defense, counterterrorism efforts, as well as the development of education and cultural exchange.

"The agreement signed by the presidents of Russia and Iran will strengthen relations between the two countries both in terms of bilateral cooperation and coordination of actions on international issues",

Volodin said.

According to him, parliamentarians will discuss the issue of ratification of the agreement between Moscow and Tehran first and foremost.