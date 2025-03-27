Two MPs stripped of parliamentary immunity in Armenia

27 Mar. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, March 27, a secret vote was held in the Armenian Parliament, during which the majority of MPs voted to strip Hovik Aghazaryan and Taron Margaryan of their parliamentary immunity.

65 MPs voted in favor of revoking Aghazaryan's parliamentary immunity, while 67 supported the decision against Margaryan. No votes were cast against this decision regarding Aghazaryan, and 2 MPs voted against Margaryan.

Thus, the request of the Prosecutor General of the Republic to initiate criminal proceedings against the MPs has been granted.