Caviar shipment detained in Novorossiysk not to be sent to Israel

27 Mar. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Customs officers in the port of Novorossiysk prevented a shipment of caviar from being exported to Israel. About 1.5 tons of the delicacy were detained.

According to the regional office of Rosselkhoznadzor, the export was blocked due to the documentation violations.

Reports indicate that the documents contained false information. The caviar, which was allegedly from Kamchatka, was actually produced in Moscow. The certificate also lacked the necessary official markings.

Since the shipment does not have the required documentation, it will not be exported. The batch will be returned to the supplier.