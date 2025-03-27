Almost 1,900 people detained during protests in Türkiye

27 Mar. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 1,800 demonstrators who participated in the rallies that have been going on since the middle of last week have been detained in Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported during a briefing on March 27.

"Following these protests, 260 of the 1,879 suspects detained have been arrested",

Ali Yerlikaya said.

The minister pointed out that among those detained,12 people are suspected of having ties to various terrorist organizations.

Let us remind you that protests began in major cities of Türkiye on March 19, when Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of Istanbul, was detained. He was arrested on Sunday.