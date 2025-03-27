MFA: Iran skeptical about Trump's latest initiatives

27 Mar. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has expressed serious doubts about the latest initiatives of the President of the United States, the Iranian Foreign Minister said.

"The whole world, including the Americans themselves, has seen how US representatives perceive international processes. Their decisions show incompetence and, what is especially concerning, a complete disregard for human rights",

Abbas Araghchi said.

According to Araghchi, in the case of Tehran, such actions only strengthen skepticism towards Washington's latest proposals.

Let us remind you that Trump had previously sent a message to Iran, expressing interest in a dialogue with the country's leadership. According to him, if diplomacy is abandoned, the Islamic Republic could face military measures.