Former Georgian Defense Minister could face prison

27 Mar. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Okruashvili may become a defendant in a criminal case for failing to appear at a meeting of the temporary investigative commission on the crimes of Mikheil Saakashvili’s regime.

According to the commission's chairperson, Thea Tsulukiani, the case will be transferred to the Georgian Prosecutor's Office.

It should be noted that refusal to attend a session of the investigative commission is grounds for initiating a case under Article 349 of the country's Criminal Code.

Earlier, complaints were submitted to the Prosecutor's Office regarding the absence of the leader of the Strong Georgia coalition, Mamuka Khazaradze, as well as another oppositionist, Badri Japaridze.