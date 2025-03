27 Mar. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Archil Kalandia has been appointed as the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Türkiye, the press service of the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

The diplomat's career began in 2005. From 2018 to 2023, Kalandia served as Georgia's Ambassador to China. He holds the status of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Diplomatic Representative.

Tbilisi has also sent new ambassadors to Switzerland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, and Cuba.