Eight people in Gyumri face criminal charges for bribery

28 Mar. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The elections in the Armenian city of Gyumri have escalated into a corruption scandal. Law enforcement officers have detained eight people on suspicion of giving and receiving bribes, according to the Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia.

The detainees have been connected with a politician who is a candidate in the upcoming elections to the Council of Elders of Gyumri.

According to the materials of law enforcement agencies, three of the detainees have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the investigation. Six detainees have been arrested, two have been released on bail.

Earlier, Armenian media reported the detention of candidate for the Council of Elders of Gyumri Karen Grigoryan