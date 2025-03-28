Iran responds to Donald Trump's letter on nuclear issue

28 Mar. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran had responded to the US President Donald Trump's letter through intermediaries in Oman.

"This official response letter fully sets out our views on the current situation",

Abbas Araghchi said.

The content of the message has not been disclosed. However, Araghchi emphasized that Tehran would continue to refuse direct contacts under pressure, but remains open to negotiations with the participation of intermediaries.

Trump had previously sent a letter to the Iranian authorities, urging direct talks on the nuclear issue. At the same time, the US President warned Tehran of potential military measures in the event of a refusal to negotiate.