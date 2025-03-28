Türkiye sets record for LNG imports

28 Mar. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

In February, Türkiye's liquefied natural gas imports hit a record level. The country purchased more than 3 billion cubic meters of gasю This is almost twice as much as the figures for the previous year, Eurostat reports.

Reports indicate that Türkiye has been purchasing at least 2 million tons of LNG monthly over the past three months. The republic's gas storage facilities were 90% full in February, which is significantly higher than the previous year's average, when terminals were loaded by an average of a third.

Wholesale prices for LNG in Europe in February was reported to be nearly $550, compared to just over $500 in January.