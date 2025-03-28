USA gives Hamas new ceasefire plan in Gaza

28 Mar. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington, through intermediaries in Qatar, has given Hamas a new plan aimed at securing the release of American Edan Alexander and resuming negotiations on ending hostilities in Gaza.

According to Axios, citing sources from Israel and the USA, the plan includes a call from Donald Trump for calm in Gaza and the resumption of negotiations on a permanent ceasefire in exchange for the hostage.

However, the American source noted that it is uncertain whether Hamas will accept such a proposal from Washington. Israel, in turn, has described the plan as merely an idea that has not been fully developed.