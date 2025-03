28 Mar. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make an official visit to Russia on March 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

According to the ministry, Wang Yi will hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on April 1.

The ministry's press service stated that the discussions will focus on key international issues, including prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

It should be noted that the Chinese minister's visit will last until April 2.