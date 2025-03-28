Israel shells Lebanon with artillery

28 Mar. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to representatives of the Lebanese Defense Ministry, Israel launched artillery strikes on a number of border settlements in Lebanon.

Reports indicate that the settlements of Kaakaaiya, Kfarkila and Yohmor came under fire from Israeli artillery.

It has also been noted that the IDF is using drones to attack targets. An Israeli drone struck a vehicle on the Barashit - Beit Yahoun road, RIA Novosti reports.

According to the IDF, the Lebanese military had previously opened fire on Israeli positions.