Earthquake hits Thailand and Myanmar

28 Mar. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A strong earthquake occurred in Southeast Asia this morning. The most severe damage was reported in Thailand and Myanmar, although tremors were felt in many countries in the region, as well as in India.

According to media reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Myanmar, where the magnitude of the earthquake exceeded 7 points. Buildings collapsed, and a bridge over a kilometer long in the city of Sagaing was destroyed.

Significant damage was also registered in Bangkok. In the capital of Thailand, a skyscraper under construction collapsed due to the quake, trapping more than 40 construction workers under the rubble. Their fate remains unknown.

The Thai authorities have temporarily suspended domestic flights. There are no reports of casualties yet.