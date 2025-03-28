Putin and Erdoğan reach agreement on Black Sea

28 Mar. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The leaders of Russia and Türkiye Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation. During the talks, they discussed the Ukrainian settlement, agreements on the Black Sea, and a number of other issues.

According to the Turkish leader's administration, the presidents also discussed bilateral relations. During the discussion of the Ukrainian conflict settlement, Erdoğan reaffirmed Ankara's readiness to provide any support to the peace process, as well as organize negotiations.

Another topic of discussion was the Black Sea agreements. Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye would do everything necessary to implement peace initiatives related to shipping in the region.

"The steps taken to ensure the safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea will contribute to the peace process. Türkiye continues its work to prevent the Black Sea from becoming a conflict zone",

the Turkish presidential administration stated.

The Turkish leader also noted the importance of cooperation with Russia regarding the situation in Syria.

The Kremlin described the conversation between the leaders "substantial". According to the Russian presidential administration, the parties discussed cooperation in the energy sector and noted the growth of trade between the two countries.

Vladimir Putin also spoke about the progress of the dialogue between Russia and the USA on a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. According to the Kremlin, the parties discussed the results of recent talks between expert groups of the two countries in Riyadh.

The Russian president noted that Kiev continues its attempt to strike Russia's energy infrastructure, despite agreements on a 30-day moratorium on such attacks.

According to the Russian presidential administration, the parties also discussed the removal of obstacles to Russian shipping under the Black Sea agreements.

During the talks, the Russian leader congratulated his colleague and the entire Turkish people on the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims and the upcoming holiday of Eid al-Fitr.