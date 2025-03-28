İmamoğlu complains about lack of reaction from West to his arrest

28 Mar. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The mayor of Istanbul, who was arrested last week, complained about the lack of a "strong reaction" from Western leaders to his arrest.

In an article for the New York Times, Ekrem İmamoğlu called their silence deafening.

"Washington merely expressed "concerns regarding recent arrests and protests" in Türkiye. With few exceptions, European leaders have failed to offer a strong response",

İmamoğlu said

He noted that after his arrest, he received support from "social democratic leaders and mayors across Turkey and beyond, from Amsterdam to Zagreb", as well as from civil society.

Let us remind you that the mayor of Istanbul was detained last Wednesday, after which large-scale protests broke out in major cities. On Sunday, Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested.