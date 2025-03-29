Elon Musk launches Starlink in Armenia

29 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Starlink satellite internet is now available in Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

“Starlink subscribers can organize their work throughout the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in the bosom of nature, in the mountains, fields, forests, remaining in direct contact with the world and nature,” Pashinyan said.

Earlier, co-founder of SpaceX Elon Musk wrote on his X page that Starlink now active in Armenia.