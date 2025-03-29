29 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tone of relations between the United States and Russia is shaped by the two presidents, with Washington adopting an approach aimed at listening to Moscow, head of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin said.

"The tone of our communication with the Americans is set by the two presidents. In his conversation with President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin articulated Russia's clear position on many issues. We have a policy that was established before our discussions began, and we are committed to it," Karasin said.

He noted that Russia can only welcome the U.S.’ desire to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine by April 20, when Christians across the world will celebrate Easter.

The Russian-U.S. consultations held in Riyadh on March 24 lasted over twelve hours, with the Russian delegation led by Grigory Karasin and Sergey Beseda, an advisor to the FSB director.