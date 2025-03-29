Georgia to launch own instant payment system

29 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) is developing a national instant payment system in partnership with the World Bank, the NBG's Vice-Governor Ekaterine Galdava said.

At the same time, Georgia does not plan to restrict the operations of the Visa and Mastercard international payment systems.

"Non-card and traditional card-based (Visa, Mastercard, American Express) payment schemes are and will continue to operate in parallel in Georgia, which will create competition in the payment sector and provide consumers with a wide range of services," the statement reads.

This system will become available to the public and businesses in the second half of 2026.

This system will further promote the development of so-called open banking services offered in Georgia by fintech companies registered as payment service providers.