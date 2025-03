29 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 struck Azerbaijan’s Imishli district yesterday.

According to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the epicenter was located 11 km north of the Saatli station in the Imishli district.

The quake originated at a depth of 53 km.

Yesterday, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake also hit near the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan border at a depth of 10 km.