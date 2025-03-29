Utair launches Ufa-Istanbul direct flights

29 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Utair will begin direct flights from Ufa to Turkey's Istanbul since June 1 oncer per week, the press service of the Ufa Airport said.

"The Utair airline expands the geography of flights from the Ufa Airport and opens the flight en route Ufa - Istanbul from June 1. Tickets are already on sale. Flights will be made on Sunday by Boeing 737-800 airplanes," the airport said.

Departures are planned at 12:30 p.m. local time (07:30 a.m. GMT) from Ufa and at 04:25 p.m. local time (01:25 p.m. GMT) from Istanbul. The flight time will be almost five hours.