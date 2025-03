29 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Starlink's high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Azerbaijan, the company said.

In 2023, Azerkosmos reached an agreement with SpaceX on resale of the company's Starlink broadband satellite internet service in Azerbaijan.

Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet. The network consists of thousands of satellites orbiting much closer to Earth - around 550 km - providing global coverage.