29 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

At least one worker was killed and four others injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Turkiye's western province of Izmir, local media reported.

The explosion was caused by gas compression, which sparked a fire. The four wounded workers are in critical condition.

Numerous gendarmerie teams, firefighters, and medical units have been dispatched to the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.