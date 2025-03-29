Turkish President congratulates Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijanis on Ramadan

29 Mar. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye

Turkish leader Erdoğan sent a congratulatory message to the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijanis on Ramadan.

"Dear President, dear Brother. I cordially congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of Ramadan. On the occasion of our blessed holiday, which I hope will bring peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all humanity, I pray to the Almighty to strengthen our solidarity and unity,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote.