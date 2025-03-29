Turkish President congratulates Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijanis on Ramadan

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye
Turkish leader Erdoğan sent a congratulatory message to the President of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijanis on Ramadan.
"Dear President, dear Brother. I cordially congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of Ramadan. On the occasion of our blessed holiday, which I hope will bring peace and tranquility to the Islamic world and all humanity, I pray to the Almighty to strengthen our solidarity and unity,”
– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote.