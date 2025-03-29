29 Mar. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Hero of the Great Patriotic War Vasily Zinchenko received congratulations from the Russian Consul General in Kazakhstan on his birthday and was also awarded a jubilee presidential medal.

Russian Consul General in Almaty Dmitry Turaev congratulated WWII veteran Vasily Zinchenko on his 101st birthday. The diplomat also presented him with a medal on behalf of the Russian President, the press service of the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan reports.

"On behalf of the Russian President, the hero was awarded the jubilee medal "80 Years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945,”

– Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan informed.