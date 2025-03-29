Opposition in Türkiye organizes early presidential elections

29 Mar. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The confrontation between Erdoğan and the opposition is growing in Türkiye: opponents of the current government intend to organize early presidential elections.

The Turkish opposition has drawn up a "schedule" of protest actions: protesters intend to take to the city squares every weekend in one of the provinces, and also gather in Istanbul every Wednesday, the leader of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Ozgur Ozel said after the latest rally.

"Today, 2.2 million people took to Maltepe Square [in Istanbul]. I would like to thank all our citizens who filled the squares to defend justice. This is just the beginning. Now we will take to the squares every weekend in one of the provinces and every Wednesday in one of the districts of Istanbul,”

– Ozgur Ozel said.

The opposition leadership also announced plans to hold early presidential elections in Türkiye. Ozel announced the launch of a campaign to collect signatures for holding early presidential elections in the country. The CHP leader promised to collect signatures from half of the republic's population and "overthrow the government."