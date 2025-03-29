Yessentuki to host hot air balloon festival

29 Mar. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In late May, Yessentuki will host a hot air balloon festival. Residents and visitors to the city will be able to see the city from above and admire the views of Elbrus.

26 hot air balloons will rise into the skies of the resort city. The event is dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Yessentuki.

Guests of the festival will be able to see the city's landmarks from above, as well as Elbrus. The program of the event also includes sports flights.