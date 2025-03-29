Israel launches ground operation in Southern Gaza

29 Mar. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF website

The Israeli military has launched an offensive in the Rafah area. The IDF plans to expand the security zone in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has launched an offensive in the Gaza Strip. IDF tanks and infantry are advancing toward Rafah in the south of the enclave, the media report.

"In the past few hours, IDF troops have begun conducting ground operations in ​​Rafah’s al-Janina neighbourhood,”

– IDF informed.

The Israeli military is reportedly aiming to expand the security zone in southern Gaza. The IDF is also disabling Hamas infrastructure.