Dagestani wins bronze at Russian Weightlifting Championship

29 Mar. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Dagestani Izamutdin Abdulaev won a bronze medal at the Russian Weightlifting Championship, the press service of the Ministry of Sports of Dagestan reports.

Abdulaev brought a bronze medal to the Dagestani team, competing in the up to 81 kg category. The athlete managed to lift a barbell weighing 142 kg.

This is already the 6th award for the republic at the all-Russian tournament. Previously, athletes from Dagestan won two gold medals, one silver and two bronze.