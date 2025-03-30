New enterprises to appear in Almaty in 2025

30 Mar. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of 11 industrial enterprises in Almaty will be launched in 2025. A total of 135 billion tenge ($270 million) will be invested in the project, according to the city administration.

The new plants will produce cars and bio-feed. It will also be engaged in tire recycling.

"Six production facilities and five small industrial parks in Almaty's industrial zone are expected to create more than 2,600 jobs",

the Almaty administration stated.

In the future, construction of another 24 small industrial parks will be organized, providing an additional 3,000 jobs for local residents.