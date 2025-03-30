Dagestan launches Center for Anti-Virus Information Protection

30 Mar. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Dagestan, Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov, has announced the commissioning of the Unified Center for Anti-Virus Information Protection in the region.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that this center has been established to prevent incidents caused by computer viruses.

According to Abdulmuslimov, all republican executive authorities will be connected to the center, enabling a quick response to cyber threats.

He also added that currently nine executive authorities of the region have already been connected to this center.